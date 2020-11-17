Marilyn P. Hodgson



Born August 21,1937; known as Mimi to her family and Koz to lifelong friends, died on Saturday, November 14, 2020, due to Covid-19. A former waitress at Bear Creek and cook at Abigail's Tea Room, Marilyn's vocation in this life was family. The widow of Willard D. Hodgson, they raised four children: Joan (Tom) Houghton, Judy (Phil) Pedrotty, John (Brenda) Hodgson, and Jennifer (Bill) Pauley. She was the beloved Mimi to 7 grandchildren: Carissa Pedrotty (Dennis) Sampsel, Megan (Mitchell) Talbot, Dylan (Molly) Houghton, Jessica (Rick) Girt, Jackie (Ryan) McNally, Justin (Mel) Hodgson, and Joey Pauley) and 4 great-grandchildren: Adrian Sampsel, Sydney Sampsel, Liam Talbot, and Zebulon Houghton, soon to be joined by baby McNally, and Aunt Mimi to scores of nieces and nephews. Marilyn, formerly of Crossroads, Navarre, was preceded in death by her husband Willard; brothers Leonard, Dan, and Jim; sisters Rosalie, Anne, Dee, and Connie; and granddaughter Carissa. She is survived by her brother Frank Kozelek, of Massillon. Koz was a 1955 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Canton. Her Polish heritage, handed down from parents Ed and Mary (Piesecka) Kozelek, was a source of pride for her and the entire Kozelek family. Her love of butter, good food, and gardening were Kozelek legacies. Marilyn grew up as a member of St. Barbara's Parish and attended St. Clement's during her adult life.



Mimi will be remembered by a wide circle of family and friends. A hero to her brother for her positive attitude. An angel on earth for her loving, gentle ways. An adorable, but blunt, cheerleader to her grandkids and great grandkids, someone who taught them to love and appreciate indulgences. Her own love of Christmas was legendary. Her laugh was infectious, her hugs big and warm, her interest in other people unbounded.



A celebration of her life will be held at a safer time in Carissa's memorial garden. Remembrances may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House at 141 W. State St., Akron, OH 44302.



