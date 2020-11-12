Marilyn P Newkirk
Marilyn age 81, of Canton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. She was born Aug. 29, 1939 in Minerva, Ohio, a daughter of the late Samuel Jialanella and Margaret (Fryer) Jialanella Badertscher. Marilyn had been a Canton resident most of her life, although she spent time in California and New York. Marilyn was a 1957 graduate of Timken Vocational High School. After high school, Marilyn opened Shangrai La beauty salon which remained open until 1962 when she met her then husband Charles Newkirk and moved to California. Marilyn retired from Ameridial in 2020 after 15 years of customer service, in addition many may know her through her years of service and dedication to Schwann's foods and PECK water. In her leisure time, Marilyn enjoyed helping others and spending time with family and friends. Marilyn has a selfless, caring and compassionate soul. She loved her family and friends unconditionally, as they did her. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Jialanella, Donovan and Margaret (Fryer) Jialanella Badertscher and her brother, John Jialanella. She is survived by her siblings, Sandra (Jialanella) and John Caffaratti, Debbie (Jialanella) Murphy and Sharon Schweitzer, Tim and Joy Badertscher; her children, Debbie (Newkirk) Gerontakos, Mark Newkirk and Chuck Newkirk; her grandchildren, Theresa (Gerontakos) and Shawn Lawson, Fotini "Tina" Gerontakos, Christopher McCartney, Justin Poloschan and great-grandchildren, Christina, Cyleeana, Kahleesia and Savannah. As well several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Private Memorial Service will be held Sat., Nov. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Smith as Celebrant. There will be no calling hours. Social distancing and facial covering must be observed. The service will be lived streamed on the funeral home website starting at 9:45 am. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
