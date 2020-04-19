|
Marilyn Ruth LaHue
"Together Again"
92, died April 15, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH, having lived a full and happy life. Born to Duncan and Mary (Stamm) McKinnon in Canton, OH, Marilyn graduated from Lincoln High School, Class of 1945, before attending both The College of Wooster, where she studied Spanish, and Kent State University where she received her degree in elementary education. Marilyn taught elementary grades at Wells School in the Canton City School system and later, in Plain Local Schools, retiring from Avondale Elementary School where she loved to teach her fourth graders, in 1986. In 1952, Marilyn married the boy-next-door, her brother Bill's best friend, Don C. LaHue. Their more than 60-year marriage was a full one that included raising a family, travel, love and laughter. Never without her camera, Marilyn captured her life-well-lived in thousands of photos. She was known to share their travel slides from many overseas trips, Elderhostel (Roads Scholar) programs and cruises with friends, and later with residents of St. Joseph's Nursing Home where she was devoted to the care of her mother. Always the extrovert, Marilyn loved spending time with family and friends. She was active in the community and was a member of the Canton's Woman's Club, the College Club, Avondale retired teachers association, and the Lincoln High School and Kent State Alumni Associations. Marilyn found joy in serving others and volunteered for years at Aultman Hospital. She was also active in her church, Christ Presbyterian, where she participated in Presbyterian Women's fundraisers (candy ministry) and worked faithfully for the Food, Clothing, and Prayer Ministry. She also helped teach her beloved Sunday School class. Marilyn was loyal, full of life, and gave her all to those she loved. She was devoted to her friends and family and hosted countless dinners to celebrate holidays and other events. The food was bountiful and all were welcome. We will miss her stories, boundless energy, generosity and unique sense of humor. We are comforted in the knowledge that she is with her husband, the love of her life, and they will wait for us until we are all reunited. We count ourselves blessed to have had them here with us for so long, and that they will watch over us together.
Preceded in death by her husband, Don; infant daughter Carol Jean; her parents; brother and sister-in-law Bill and Ruth McKinnon. Marilyn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Dr. David and Christine (Menne) LaHue of Worthington, OH, daughter Dr. Diane LaHue of Columbus, OH, and son and daughter-in-law Dan and Polly LaHue of Wadsworth, OH. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Amanda (Jim) Oxenham, Mark LaHue and Daniel LaHue of Columbus; Annie LaHue of Los Angeles; Phillip (Emily) LaHue of Wadsworth; and Spencer LaHue of New Albany, OH. A heartfelt thank you to Marilyn's devoted caregivers, Sanae Benlemlih and Matilyn Smith.
A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled on a later date. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
