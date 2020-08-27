1/1
Marilyn Sue Doll
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Sue Doll

82, of Massillon, passed away peacefully, early Sunday morning, August 23, 2020. Born in Chillicothe, Ohio, December 2, 1937, a daughter to the late Ernest and Grace Marie (Crowe) Lynch, from age 14, Marilyn was reared by her aunt and uncle, Alma and Lawrence "Rope" Johnson. An area resident for most of her adult life, Marilyn was a loving and devoted mom, grandma and great-grandma. She worked hard to nurture and support her family. At the same time, she created a home that was warm and welcoming. She earned her living working mostly in retail and food service positions, notably with Walmart and MaryAnn Doughnuts and several others. Like all good moms, Marilyn placed her children and grandchildren at the center of her life. She would do without so they wouldn't have to. Fondly remembered were day trips like the one to Sea World in Aurora. Light hearts, songs and laughter always made the ride seem shorter. Memories like these are the legacy she leaves to those she loved so dearly. Raised in the traditions of the Presbyterian Church, Marilyn embraced the faith community of the Massillon Salvation Army. In her youth, she was an avid tennis player. More recently she had been a member of TOPS Club, Inc., and an active volunteer with the Professional Football Hall of Fame, the Canton Palace Theater and the Lions Lincoln Theater in Massillon.

Predeceased by her parents; her adoptive parents; sister Lois and brother Ernest Lynch; daughter-in-law, Marty Doll; and former husband, Dale A. Doll; Marilyn is survived by her sons, Randy, David (Ada), Daniel and Rodney (Judy) Doll; step-children, Timothy Doll, Sandy (Larry) Shaw and Debbie Doll. Also surviving are five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and the family is planning a celebration of Marilyn's life for a later date. They have also suggested memorial contributions made to advance the mission and ministry of the Massillon Salvation Army, 315 – 6th Street NE, Massillon, Ohio 44646. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.

330-833-4193


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 26, 2020
Dear Doll boys and Families,,
So sorry to hear of the loss if your Mom. I have many happy memories of being your babysitter and spending time with your mom. The year she broke her leg rollerskating I spent a lot of time with you all. She adored her boys... . May your memories help you through this time of sorrow.
Cindy Smith McCrae
Cindy Smith McCrae
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved