Marilyn Sue Doll
82, of Massillon, passed away peacefully, early Sunday morning, August 23, 2020. Born in Chillicothe, Ohio, December 2, 1937, a daughter to the late Ernest and Grace Marie (Crowe) Lynch, from age 14, Marilyn was reared by her aunt and uncle, Alma and Lawrence "Rope" Johnson. An area resident for most of her adult life, Marilyn was a loving and devoted mom, grandma and great-grandma. She worked hard to nurture and support her family. At the same time, she created a home that was warm and welcoming. She earned her living working mostly in retail and food service positions, notably with Walmart and MaryAnn Doughnuts and several others. Like all good moms, Marilyn placed her children and grandchildren at the center of her life. She would do without so they wouldn't have to. Fondly remembered were day trips like the one to Sea World in Aurora. Light hearts, songs and laughter always made the ride seem shorter. Memories like these are the legacy she leaves to those she loved so dearly. Raised in the traditions of the Presbyterian Church, Marilyn embraced the faith community of the Massillon Salvation Army. In her youth, she was an avid tennis player. More recently she had been a member of TOPS Club, Inc., and an active volunteer with the Professional Football Hall of Fame, the Canton Palace Theater and the Lions Lincoln Theater in Massillon.
Predeceased by her parents; her adoptive parents; sister Lois and brother Ernest Lynch; daughter-in-law, Marty Doll; and former husband, Dale A. Doll; Marilyn is survived by her sons, Randy, David (Ada), Daniel and Rodney (Judy) Doll; step-children, Timothy Doll, Sandy (Larry) Shaw and Debbie Doll. Also surviving are five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and the family is planning a celebration of Marilyn's life for a later date. They have also suggested memorial contributions made to advance the mission and ministry of the Massillon Salvation Army, 315 – 6th Street NE, Massillon, Ohio 44646. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at, www.atkinsonfeucht.com
.
330-833-4193