Marilyn Sumkin
Marilyn Sumkin died peacefully surrounded by loving family Aug. 15, 2020. Born in NYC, Feb. 5, 1932, Marilyn was the daughter of Max and Julia Mishkin, sister of Herbert Mishkin. She married Charles Sumkin, enjoying 60 years of marriage and raising four children. A Walsh College graduate '79, she taught kindergarten at Lohr Elementary School, and was voted Teacher of the Year. She and Charles retired to Boynton Beach, where Marilyn enjoyed tennis, yoga, volunteering and most of all her family and especially her nine grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and is survived by her children, Jules (Nancy), Joan (John), Theodore (Samantha), Carol (Andy); grandchildren, Alisa (Michael), Alex, Zach, Max, Julia, Maddie (Jackson), Gabrielle, Indigo, Forest; great-grandchild, Lucas Charles.
Memorial donations can be made to charity of choice
