1/
Marilyn Sumkin
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Sumkin

Marilyn Sumkin died peacefully surrounded by loving family Aug. 15, 2020. Born in NYC, Feb. 5, 1932, Marilyn was the daughter of Max and Julia Mishkin, sister of Herbert Mishkin. She married Charles Sumkin, enjoying 60 years of marriage and raising four children. A Walsh College graduate '79, she taught kindergarten at Lohr Elementary School, and was voted Teacher of the Year. She and Charles retired to Boynton Beach, where Marilyn enjoyed tennis, yoga, volunteering and most of all her family and especially her nine grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and is survived by her children, Jules (Nancy), Joan (John), Theodore (Samantha), Carol (Andy); grandchildren, Alisa (Michael), Alex, Zach, Max, Julia, Maddie (Jackson), Gabrielle, Indigo, Forest; great-grandchild, Lucas Charles.

Memorial donations can be made to charity of choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved