Marina E. (Goldstein) Fasoulas



On Saturday October 2, 2020 Marina E. Fasoulas loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 86. Marina was born on July 7, 1934. in Pocatello, Idaho. She then lived in Salt Lake City, Utah until the age of 10. Then moving to San Francisco, California. This would be her home for many year's. She married in 1953 and had daughter Denise. She worked at the Carpenters Union, and soon moved into the travel industry. Where she was a partner at Argonaut Travel. In 1972 she met then married her Soul Mate and the Love of her life "Alex". Shortly there after they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and were surrounded by family and friends. They both enjoyed traveling, to numerous places including Greece of course, and always would visit Crete since her family was from there. She was kind, compassionate, vivacious and beautiful. She loved life and her family came first. I could not have been more proud to be her daughter. She became a YiaYia at 40 and a Great YiaYia at 75. The great-grandchildren called her " Yia Rina" and they are blessed to have had both in their lives.



She is preceded in death by her "Alexco" whom she had a wonderful 47 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter Denise (Anthony), grandchildren, Frank (Gabby), Johnell and Richard, III. and Great children Sophia, Skylynn, Myah and Frankie.



Gravesite services will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 East Shea Blvd, Scottsdale,Arizona 85260 on October 24, 2020 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers please donate to Assumption Greek Orthodox.



Denise Vigil



6402 W. Edgemont Ave



Phoenix, AZ 85035



(480)766-3722



