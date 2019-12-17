|
Marina Stevenson nee Garcia
Born Sept. 27, 1925, Marina passed from this life to the next at the Aultman Compassionate Care Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. A member of the "greatest generation", Marina embraced the ideals of personal integrity, "doing the right thing," education, loyalty to family, friends and country, a strong work ethic, and striving for self-improvement. She embodied those ideals her entire life, setting high standards for herself and teaching us to do likewise. (There was only one right way to fold towels!) Marina was the second daughter, one of six children, born to Sofia Fernandez and Venancio Garcia, both of whom immigrated from Spain in the early 20th century. They eventually settled in Moundsville, W.Va., and the children learned English when they entered first grade. Marina's childhood was spent in stark poverty, and she determined to escape that insecurity through hard work and self-sacrifice. She and her five siblings settled in Canton in the 1940s, marrying and raising their families in close proximity. Annual Christmas parties in each other's homes and all-day summer picnics were highlights of frequent family gatherings, reinforcing family bonds.
Marina was an avid reader, an accomplished (self-taught) seamstress, a faithful charter member of Christ United Methodist Church in NW Canton; she retired after 23 years as Administrator of the Stark County Court's Bureau of Child Support. She enjoyed socializing with neighbors and family at home and church, and with friends from the Nazir Grotto and Eastern Star. Marina and Jack Stevenson were married in 1950 and enjoyed 40 years together. She lived independently for 15 years after his passing, until the onset of dementia required assisted living. We wish to express our deep appreciation to Drs. Biros and Weaver, and the staffs at Windsor, Homestead and Aultman CCC for their competent and loving care of our mother. God granted her a very brief time of illness at the end.
To mourn her passing Marina left daughters, Jane Linville (Greg) and Martha Petronio (Robert); grandchildren, Erin, Sarah, Daniel and Ben, and 11 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was the last of her family's generation. By faith we know that when she turned from us in this world she was met with joy by her Savior, her husband Jack, her parents and her siblings, Lola, Manuel, Louie, Benny, and Mecca.
A private interment for family members is planned. Friends will be received at an Open House on Wednesday Dec. 18 from 4-7 p.m. at 1908 Wynstone Circle NE, North Canton. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Stark County District Library or a . You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com.
