Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Marion B. "Jr" Peterson Obituary
Marion B. Peterson "Jr."

formerly of Carrollton, went home to be with his Lord at Aultman Alliance Hospital. He had resided at Crandall Medical Center for the last two years. He married the former Dorothy J. Baker on Jan. 16, 1953. She preceded him in death on Dec. 9, 2019. Marion was a World War II veteran, having served in France and England. He is survived by his daughter, Saundra K. (Dale) Chryst of Alliance; his son, Alan L. (Cindy) Peterson of Carrollton; two brothers, Ron (Etta Mae) of Carrollton and Bob (Helen) Shepherd of Louisville; sister-in-law, Shirley Peterson of Alliance; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Jan. 18, 2020
