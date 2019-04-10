|
Marion C.
Rummell
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Freeburg Church of the Brethren with Pastor Mike Zellers, Pastor Bruce Jacobsen and Vicar Aaron Speakman officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio and 10-11 a.m. Thursday morning at the church. The Stark County Firefighters Association will be having a special memorial during the funeral service. Marion will be laid to rest in Freeburg Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Aultman Hospice at 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department at 5843 Beechwood Ave. NE Alliance, OH 44601 or Washington Ruritan Club 524 Brookfield Circle Louisville, OH 44641
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019
