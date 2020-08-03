1/1
Marion D. Lowery
1936 - 2020
Marion D. Lowery

Together Again

Age 83, of East Canton, passed away Friday July 31, 2020 in St. Joseph Care Center. He was born November 3, 1936 in Canton to the late Chester H. and Nellie (Mark) Lowery. Marion was a 1955 graduate of East Canton High School and retired from J&L Specialty Products in 1999 after 26 years of service. He was a life member of Indian Run Christian Church where he formerly served as an Elder, Deacon, Trustee and Chairman of the Board. He was a member of the Mapleton Gun Club.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice "Bea" Lowery in 2016; three brothers, Laverne, Robert and Everett Lowery; one sister, Shirley Lowery. Marion is survived by one son, Brian Lowery; one daughter, Diane (Jim) Walker; six grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Two brothers, Herbert (Pat) Lowery and William (Genevieve) Lowery; sister-in-law, Glenna (Frank) Zellers; numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family funeral service will be in the Indian Run Christian Church. Burial will be in Indian Run Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. in the church at 8368 Hill Church St SE, East Canton, OH 44730. Social distancing and face coverings will be required. The family respects your decision not to attend if uncomfortable in this time, please keep them in your prayers. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Care Center and Dr. Tabb for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Indian Run Christian Church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222

Published in The Repository on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Indian Run Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
