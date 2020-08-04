Marion D. Lowery
A private family funeral service will be in the Indian Run Christian Church. Burial will be in Indian Run Cemetery.
Friends and family will be received Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. in the church at 8368 Hill Church St SE, East Canton, OH 44730. Social distancing and face coverings will be required. The family respects your decision not to attend if uncomfortable in this time, please keep them in your prayers. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Indian Run Christian Church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www. sandersfuneralhomes.com
