MARION JUNE GRIMES


1928 - 2020
MARION JUNE GRIMES Obituary
Marion June Grimes

92 of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on April 23, 2020. Joining her loving husband John W. Grimes. Born January 3, 1928 in Lemont Furnace Pennsylvania. They raised their family in Canton, Ohio. She was saved on November 7, 1988 and was a faithful member of First Church of the Nazarene of Canton. She truly loved people and especially enjoyed camping and traveling with family and friends with her camera in hand. She sincerely was an unselfish person and reveled in the joys of others. She would celebrate the simple joys of life with zeal and laughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband John W. Grimes, parents Charles and Rhoda McNutt. Siblings Jim McNutt, George McNutt, Harry McNutt, Shirley Lemon, Lou Mayhew, Geraldine Means. Survived by son's Mark (Linda) Grimes and John (Donna) Grimes, Jr.; and daughter, Jeanne (Wayne) Brooks. Sisters in law, Pat McNutt and Carola McNutt along with grand children, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She will be laid to rest at North Canton Cemetery on Pittsburgh Road North Canton, Ohio. Due to the global pandemic private graveside services will be provided for the family. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330 477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 29, 2020
