|
|
Marissa D. Yoder
54, of Canton, passed away February 22, 2020. She was employed by the United States Postal Service for 14 years, earning the title of Supervisor of the Canton location (44718). Marissa was a beautiful person, loving deeply and giving generously to those in her life, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Albertson and her grandmother, Jeanne Cundiff (nee Albertson). She will be dearly missed by her father, Karl Albertson; son, Matthew Yoder and his father, Marcus Yoder; loving fiance, Matt Jones; brother, Bryan Albertson of Charlotte, N.C. and many extended family members and friends.
Private services will be held at a later date and she will be laid to rest at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.Clifford-Shoemaker.com.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2020