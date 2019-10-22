|
Marita A. Hauenstein
Age 83, of Massillon passed away on October 20, 2019, surrounded by family at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. She was born on June 9, 1936, in Massillon; a daughter to the late Harvey and Margaret Noftsinger. She was a graduate of Fairless High School. She was employed at Beltino's (Heinz) for 27 years, retiring in 1999. Marita loved cards, game shows, shopping and spending time with her family.
Marita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James L. Hauenstein; and great-grandchild, Nikkiah. She is survived by her children, Dianne Hauenstein and Jeffrey Hauenstein; grandchildren, Tara, Adam Hauenstein, and Brooke Bellinger; great-grandchildren, Christian, Noah, Gavin, Ethan, Austin, and Jesse; and siblings, Richard Noftsinger and Vincent Noftsinger.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Pastor Tina Siroki Officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, and again Friday one hour prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Union Lawn Cemetery. Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2019