Marjorie Ann Ray
1936 - 2020
Marjorie Ann Ray

age 83 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on June 21, 2020 in Canton. Marjorie was born on Oct. 25, 1936 to Charles and Edna (Dietz) Heather in Canton, Ohio. She worked for 23 years at Sanitary Laundry as a front office clerk, and she also worked at the Massillon Senior Center. She was a member of St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Massillon, the Massillon Women's Club, AARP, and T.O.P.S. Marjorie was a loving and kind woman and everyone who met her, loved her.

She is preceded by her parents; her husband, Norman Ray, and her son, Michael Ray. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Marie (William C.) Work; grandchildren, Michelle Ray, Monica Ray, Melissa (Kyle) Neace, Kevin (Kandi) Casto, Jennifer Davis, Julie Davis, and Anthony Work; daughter-in-law, Teresa Ray; brother, James (Jill) Heather; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may come to call on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church in Massillon. Mass of Christian Burial will take place immediately after at 1 p.m. Burial at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory, Massillon

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
JUN
24
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
