Marjorie E.
Jackson
Age 77, of East Canton, passed away Sunday December 8, 2019 in her home. She was born April 4, 1942 in Harrisville, W.Va. to the late Guy and Annie (Williamson) Layfield.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband, Ellsworth Jackson; two brothers and four sisters. She is survived by two sisters, three brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be Friday December 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Terry Bailey officiating. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019