Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Marjorie E. Jackson


1942 - 2019
Marjorie E. Jackson Obituary
Marjorie E.

Jackson

Age 77, of East Canton, passed away Sunday December 8, 2019 in her home. She was born April 4, 1942 in Harrisville, W.Va. to the late Guy and Annie (Williamson) Layfield.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband, Ellsworth Jackson; two brothers and four sisters. She is survived by two sisters, three brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be Friday December 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Terry Bailey officiating. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019
