Marjorie Eleanor Adams
Age 102, of Malvern, passed away Tuesday Aug. 20, 2019 in Hennis Care Centre in Bolivar. She was born Nov. 18, 1916 in Licking County, Ohio to the late Howard and Annabelle (Cooperider) DeLong. Marjorie was a member of North Georgetown Brethren Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Adams; two sons, James David and Richard Dale Adams; one brother, William DeLong. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Michael) Rinehart; daughters-in-law, Judy (Adams) Walp, Loraine Adams; seven grandchildren, Shelley (Kris) Uptegrove, Jeff (Melinda) Adams, Lisa (John) Miller, Heather (Greg) Ritzert, Ty (Brent) Stinespring, April (Dave) Bradford and Dolly Rinehart; 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons. Marjorie was a faithful follower of Christ, leading Sunday School and Bible studies for many years. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed and fondly remembered.
Friends and family will be received Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Private graveside services will be Monday Aug. 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newark, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to North Georgetown Brethren Church at 27333 Main St., North Georgetown, OH 44665. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2019