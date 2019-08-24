|
Marjorie Eleanor Adams
Friends and family will be received Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Private graveside services will be Monday Aug. 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newark, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to North Georgetown Brethren Church at 27333 Main St., North Georgetown, OH 44665. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www. sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 24, 2019