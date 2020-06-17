Marjorie J. Carroll
93, went Home to be with her Lord, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, with her family by her side, at The Homestead at Gentlebrook. She was born in Canton on September 20, 1926 to the late Clark and Ida Cook and was a 1945 graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Marjorie was employed at North Canton Medical Clinic as supervisor of medical records for 18 years before her retirement. She was an active member of Faith Community Church, where she volunteered as a librarian and the North Canton YMCA. She enjoyed gardening, yard work, cooking and traveling. She loved her family and dogs will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Carroll on April 21, 1992; brothers, Richard and Charles Cook and her sister, Jane Paulus. She leaves her two sons, Timothy C. (Chris) Carroll and James B. Carroll; grandchildren, Mitch Carroll and Casey (Quentin) Hossann; great grandson Carter Hossann; her brother, Kenneth (Jean) Cook and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 17, 2020.