Marjorie J.CarrollFuneral services will be Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.Reed Funeral HomeNorth Canton Chapel330-477-6721