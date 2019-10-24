|
|
Marjorie Jean Lowmiller
Whiteleather
Born July 22, 1922, Marjorie Jean Lowmiller Whiteleather, the smallest and only surviving triplet, lived, served, and loved for 97 years before concluding her earthly journey on October 21, 2019, surrounded by her family. Her shared birth siblings, Martha Jane and Marion Jay lived only a month. They were born to Elton and Rena Miller Lowmiller near Germano, Harrison County, Ohio. Her older siblings, Everett (Mary), Leonard (Eileen), Ed (Marilyn) Lowmiller, and sister, Ruth (Ed Winner) preceded her along with their parents in death. Marjorie grew up in an active farm family, who taught her the lessons and values of rural life. During their time in Harrison County, the Lowmiller family raised many sheep. Marjorie graduated from Jewett High School in 1941. In 1942, at the age of twenty, Marjorie and family came to West Twp., Columbiana County near Moultrie, and began dairy, swine, and crop farming. As a child, she earned the nickname Tommy, due to her tom-boy ways of driving horse drawn hay wagons, wrangling sheep, and working on the farm. Even at 97, her dear friends from Harrison County continued to refer to her as Tommy.
Marjorie, a longtime member of the Greeley Grange, received her 75 year diamond pin in 2018, she was a lifetime member of the Columbiana County Dairy Boosters, Farm Bureau, Alliance Women's Club, St. John's Lutheran Church, and The Ohio Holstein Association. In 2010, Marjorie was honored with the title, "Ohio Holstein's Woman of the Year". On November 3, 1946, Marjorie married the love of her life, Ludwig Whiteleather. The two worked side by side, caring for their prized dairy cattle and expanding Whiteleather Farms, until Ludwig's passing on July 17, 1990. The farm they sowed with love is still tended by the Whiteleather Family today.
Marjorie is survived by their nine children, Glenn, Kathy (Fred Johnson, deceased), Shirley (Russ Fox), Ruth Ann (Larry Orrell), Esther, Betty (Tom Hagan, deceased), Margie (Larry Wilson), Lawrence, and Nancy (David McCauley), SuLin Boulder, Stephen Gram, Bruce Robb and Shari Kuhn; twenty-three grandchildren; thirty-five great grand-children, with two arriving soon. She is also survived by those who thought of her as Aunt Marge, and many more who simply knew her as "Grandma".
er kitchen was always a bubble of activity, filled with family, friends, and sometimes even strangers. No stomach left her table hungry and no heart left her home unfilled. Marjorie leaves behind a legacy of open doors, endless love, and unfailing generosity. If you knew her as family, friend, or "Grandma", consider following in her (very tiny) footsteps, by thinking with kindness, spreading sweet words, and giving with both hands. Marjorie's Christian life was one of love and service, she knew Jesus as her Savior, and awaited with gladness the day of being called Home. "Read the Bible, go to church," she is remembered as saying. A special thank you to Dr. Chester Bartram, his nurse, Carrie Pryor and the staff at Aultman North Canton Medical Center for their wonderful care for all these years.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct 27, with Rev. Diana Thompson officiating, at St. John's Lutheran Church, with an hour viewing before from 1-2 p.m. Burial will occur at Moultrie Chapel Cemetery immediately following. Calling hours will be held at the Church Saturday, Oct 26th, from 3-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to St. John's Lutheran Church. The church is located at 16495 Lisbon Street Minerva, OH 44657 (New Franklin, Stark Co, the intersection of St. Rt. 172 and St. Rt. 183). Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019