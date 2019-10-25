|
Marjorie Jean Lowmiller
Whiteleather
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct 27, with Rev. Diana Thompson officiating, at St. John's Lutheran Church, with an hour viewing before from 1-2 p.m. Burial will occur at Moultrie Chapel Cemetery immediately following. Calling hours will be held at the Church Saturday, Oct 26th, from 3-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to St. John's Lutheran Church. The church is located at 16495 Lisbon Street Minerva, OH 44657 (New Franklin, Stark Co, the intersection of St. Rt. 172 and St. Rt. 183). Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2019