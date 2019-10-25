Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Marjorie Whiteleather
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John’s Lutheran Church
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John’s Lutheran Church
Marjorie Jean Lowmiller Whiteleather


1922 - 2019
Marjorie Jean Lowmiller Whiteleather Obituary
Marjorie Jean Lowmiller

Whiteleather

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct 27, with Rev. Diana Thompson officiating, at St. John's Lutheran Church, with an hour viewing before from 1-2 p.m. Burial will occur at Moultrie Chapel Cemetery immediately following. Calling hours will be held at the Church Saturday, Oct 26th, from 3-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to St. John's Lutheran Church. The church is located at 16495 Lisbon Street Minerva, OH 44657 (New Franklin, Stark Co, the intersection of St. Rt. 172 and St. Rt. 183).

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2019
