Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
MARJORIE L. SCHLUDECKER


1930 - 2019
MARJORIE L. SCHLUDECKER Obituary
Marjorie L. Schludecker

89, of Massillon passed away surrounded by family on August 14, 2019, after a period of declining health. She was born on June 8, 1930; a daughter to John and Hazel Gresh. Marjorie was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a member of the Washington High School class of 1948. She married Gene Schludecker on July 30, 1949. She worked out of the home for the Enterprise Aluminum Company (Massillon) and McNeil NRM (Akron) while raising three children.

Preceded in death by her parents and her husband; sister, Betty (Maurice) Miller; brothers, Robert Gresh and Donald (Donna) Gresh. Margie is survived by her sister, Shirley (Jim) Mannweiler; daughters, Nancy White and Karen (Darrell) Trpka; son, Fred (Jean) Schludecker; grandchildren, Danny and Kiri White, Mindy (Brian) Kehner, Jason (Tiffany) Jones, Derek Brown, and Brock (Maren) Schludecker; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.

A private family service will be held at a later date. The family entrusted Margie's care with Paquelet Funeral Home. Special thanks to the staff at Amherst Meadows for her care over the last year and a half; also Harbor Light Hospice in her final days. Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Light Hospice, the , or the . Messages of support and condolence may at www.paquelet.com.

Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2019
