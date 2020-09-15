Marjorie L. Smith
Age 90, of Minerva, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. She was born May 11, 1930 in Minerva to Raymond and Helen (Roesti) Heim. She was co-owner of the Maple View Dairy Farm with her husband Lowell.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Marc Shefelton officiating. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 10-11 a.m. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
. The family requests social distancing and mask standards be observed.
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900