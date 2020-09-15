1/
Marjorie L. Smith
1930 - 2020
Marjorie L. Smith

Age 90, of Minerva, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. She was born May 11, 1930 in Minerva to Raymond and Helen (Roesti) Heim. She was co-owner of the Maple View Dairy Farm with her husband Lowell.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Marc Shefelton officiating. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 10-11 a.m. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. The family requests social distancing and mask standards be observed.

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
