Marjorie L. Valentine



It is with profound sadness we announce the death of Margie, our beloved and devoted mother and friend, on Monday, Nov. 9 just weeks before her 86th birthday. She was born to Helen and Raymond Kohler in the farm country near Stonecreek, Ohio. She married Robert (Bob) Edward Valentine on March 10, 1951, the beginning of their 51 years of marriage. They had three children, Randie Lynn (1952), Vickie Michelle (1954) and Russ T. (1956) and lived in the rural side of Canton. She was a fulltime housewife and mother but would occasionally work as a waitress at Topps Chalet. They remained in Canton until the children were grown. A job transfer for Bob landed them in Paris, Texas for 10 years before retirement. Bob and Margie loved to travel and sightsee. Upon retiring, they literally sold everything and lived in their small motorhome before returning to Canton. During those years, they wintered in Florida by the manatees and travelled to 48 of the 49 mainland states. Alaska was last on the list of adventures when Bob passed. Margie continued for 10 more years to spend winters in Florida to be with her snowbird friends. For many years, Margie aided in the care of her mother, stepfather, aunt and uncle. She was very dedicated to her family. She was a wonderful daughter and niece and helped ease the family hardships. She also donated to many charities for children and veterans. She loved game shows (especially Jeopardy and Prices Right), crossword puzzles, cryptogram, euchre, Hallmark movies, cardinals and Elvis. Last year she visited Elvis's Graceland as well as Nashville, Texas, and New Orleans.



She is preceded in death by her husband Bob; parents, Helen and Raymond; stepfather, Paul Wherley; daughter, Randie Lynn and grandson, Christopher Ryan Fantozzi. Margie is survived by her sister, Sondra (Les) Guthrie of Yuma, Ariz; daughter, Vickie (Ron) Fantozzi of Columbus, Ohio; son, Russ T. (Carol) Valentine of Murrells Inlet, S.C; grandchildren, Shaun (Marie) Valentine of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Heather (Jason) Bergman of League City, Texas, Ashley (Marcellus) Stroud of Canton, Ohio and Chad (Erin Stacey) Fantozzi of Solon, Ohio. She was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Carter (13), Jackson (11), Elena (8), Ava (9), twins Lola and Mila (7), Sydney (10) and Jameson (5).



Plans for a celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you wear masks and practice social distancing to protect those near and dear to you, also to protect your local first responders and health care providers by doing the same.



