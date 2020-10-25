Marjorie L.



Walters



88, of Canton passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Canton Baptist Temple, 515 Whipple Ave. NW. Canton, Ohio 44708 in the Henniger Chapel from 6pm to 8pm and on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 12pm to 1pm with services to follow at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Full obituary notice will appear on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Social distancing guidelines are in place at the Canton Baptist Temple and masks are required. Reed Funeral Home Canton chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.



Reed, 330-477-6721



