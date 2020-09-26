Marjorie Lee (Keyerleber) Kahn



passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the age of 95. Marjorie was born in Richmond Heights, Ohio on Sept. 20, 1925 to the late Paul and Anna Keyerleber. She was married to Bernard Kahn and they spent 53 wonderful years together before his passing in 2006. Marjorie was a very well-educated woman, attending Oberlin College, Bowling Green State University, and obtaining her master's degree in psychology from The Ohio State University. She started her career in school psychology and was a dedicated mother to her three boys. Marjorie enjoyed playing tennis, bridge, and participating in theater. She is remembered for her participation in three musical productions in Canton, Ohio.



She is survived by her three sons, Dr. Gene Kahn of Atlanta, Ga., Dr. Neil Kahn of Atlanta, Ga., and Dr. Eric Kahn of Central Ohio; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME, Gahanna, Ohio. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.



Schoedinger Northeast Funeral Home, 614-939-4558



