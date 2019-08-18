|
Marjorie M. Blowers
"Together Again"
96 of Canal Fulton, formerly of Luna Lake, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Chapel Hill Community. Marjorie was born March 18, 1923 in Akron, to the late Harry and Florence Frost, was a life resident of the area and had retired from Akron Children's Hospital. She was a longtime member of Legacy Christian Church in Clinton (formerly Clinton First Church of Christ) and a member of the American Business Women's Association.
In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert "Bob" Blowers; son, David Blowers; brother, Donald Frost; and is survived by sons, Robert "Skip" (Cindy) Blowers and Mark Blowers; daughter-in-law, Barb Blowers; grandchildren, Keith (Emily) Blowers, Courtney (Kyle) Johnson, Drew Blowers and Kaylee Blowers; great grandchildren, Kensington and Everly Blowers and Barrett Johnson.
Funeral service will be WEDNESDAY, August 21, 2019 at 12:00 NOON at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry Street East (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, with Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park, Akron. Friends may call at the funeral home WEDNESDAY one hour prior to time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chapel Hill Community, 12200 Strausser N.W., Canal Fulton, OH 44614 or Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple N.W.,
Canton, OH 44718.
www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling, 330-843-2356
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2019