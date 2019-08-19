|
Marjorie M. Blowers
Funeral service will be WEDNESDAY, August 21, 2019 at 12:00 NOON at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry Street East (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, with Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park, Akron.
Friends may call at the funeral home WEDNESDAY one hour prior to time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chapel Hill Community, 12200 Strausser N.W., Canal Fulton, OH 44614 or Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple N.W., Canton, OH 44718.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 19, 2019