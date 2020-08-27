1/1
Marjorie M. Riggle
1928 - 2020
Marjorie M. Riggle "Together Again"

91, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

She was born in Massillon on November 7, 1928 to William and Frances (Taylor) Fouts. Marjorie worked in computer processing for Enterprise Aluminum for five years and then Central States Can, retiring after twenty-three years. She was a member of First Christian Church.

She is survived by her children, Sandy (Richard) Weaver and Kathy (William) Pritchard; four grandchildren; Todd (Melarie) Weaver , Amy Dmitsak, Michael (Carol) Pritchard and Chad (Melinda) Pritchard; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patty June Iams. In addition to her parents she was preceded, by her husband of sixty-eight years, Robert Riggle; two sisters, Betty Jean Fouts and Linda Lee Weisgarber; a brother, William E. Fouts; and two infant granddaughters.

Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on August 31, 2020 from 10 am-11 am with funeral services to be held at 11 am, burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to Washington High School Alumni Association or your favorite charity.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
AUG
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
