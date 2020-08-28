Marjorie M. Riggle
Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on August 31, 2020 from 10 am-11 am with funeral services to be held at 11 am, burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Washington High School Alumni Association or your favorite charity
.
