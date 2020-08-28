1/
Marjorie M. Riggle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie M. Riggle

Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on August 31, 2020 from 10 am-11 am with funeral services to be held at 11 am, burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to Washington High School Alumni Association or your favorite charity.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved