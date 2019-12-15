|
Marjorie R. "Dolly" Colby
age 92, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born in Canton on February 12, 1927 to the late Charles and Eva (Johnson) Scherer. Marjorie was an active member at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and a member of the McKinley Eagles. She had worked at Reedurban Tavern for many years and enjoyed bowling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Earl Scherer; sister, Rose Marie Lattimer and daughter-in-law, Bev.
Survivors include her loving husband of 71 years, Robert F. Colby; children, Chuck, Joe, Bill (Suzanne), Cheryl (Heather); five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 1:00 pm at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart as Celebrant. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Monday evening from 5-7 pm at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6821
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019