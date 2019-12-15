Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE COLBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE R. DOLLY COLBY


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE R. DOLLY COLBY Obituary
Marjorie R. "Dolly" Colby

age 92, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born in Canton on February 12, 1927 to the late Charles and Eva (Johnson) Scherer. Marjorie was an active member at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and a member of the McKinley Eagles. She had worked at Reedurban Tavern for many years and enjoyed bowling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Earl Scherer; sister, Rose Marie Lattimer and daughter-in-law, Bev.

Survivors include her loving husband of 71 years, Robert F. Colby; children, Chuck, Joe, Bill (Suzanne), Cheryl (Heather); five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 1:00 pm at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart as Celebrant. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Monday evening from 5-7 pm at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6821
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -