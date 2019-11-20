|
Marjorie S. Vance
age 70, of North Canton died Sunday following a brief illness. Born in Akron she was the daughter of the late George and Betty (Daily) Schofield and lived in the North Canton area most of her life. She was a 1967 graduate of Hoover High School, Aultman School of Nursing and worked as an LPN. Her hobbies included playing cards and baking.
She is survived by her sons: Gregory (Erin) Vance of Uniontown, Joseph (Kristen) Vance of North Canton; sisters: Dr. Barbara Francois of Black Mountain, NC, Connie (Dale) Miller of Waynesville, OH; grandchildren: Joshua, Megan, Avery, Jackson and Caroline.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Friends may call Saturday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Donations may be made in her name to the ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Rd, #403, Independence, OH 44131. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019