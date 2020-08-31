1/1
Marjorie "Marge" (Myers) Streamo
1942 - 2020
Marjorie "Marge" (Myers) Streamo

age 77 of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2020. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on October 14, 1942 to the late Thurlow and Etta (Fischer) Myers. She was also preceded in death by her brother Raymond Myers.

Marge was a 1960 graduate of Timken Vocational High School. An avid bowler, she was the secretary for the Women's 600 Club. Marge also enjoyed playing cards, especially the game of Gin, and water aerobics at the Meyers Lake YMCA.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Streamo, daughter Valerie Streamo, grandson Tony Streamo both of Canton, and sister Martha Fletcher of Indiana. There will be no services.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
