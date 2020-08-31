Marjorie "Marge" (Myers) Streamoage 77 of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2020. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on October 14, 1942 to the late Thurlow and Etta (Fischer) Myers. She was also preceded in death by her brother Raymond Myers.Marge was a 1960 graduate of Timken Vocational High School. An avid bowler, she was the secretary for the Women's 600 Club. Marge also enjoyed playing cards, especially the game of Gin, and water aerobics at the Meyers Lake YMCA.She is survived by her husband Joseph Streamo, daughter Valerie Streamo, grandson Tony Streamo both of Canton, and sister Martha Fletcher of Indiana. There will be no services.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)