1/1
Mark A. Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sgt. Mark A. Cook

Age 63 of Alliance, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 peacefully in his home. He was born on June 8, 1957 in Canton to the late Frederick and Diana (Simich) Cook. Mark was a 1975 graduate of Lincoln High School. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army where was stationed in Berlin, Germany from 1976-1978. He also proudly served in Operation Desert Storm from 1990-1991 where he was a member of the 350th Evac Hospital in Saudi Arabia. After his service, he worked for Republic Storage Systems in Canton.

Mark is survived by his sons, Mark (Lauren) of Akron and Matthew (Christina) Cook of Kirtland; grandchildren, Addison, Isabella, Charlotte, Benjamin and Grace, whom affectionately called him "Grumpy"; brothers, Donald (Jean) of Louisville and William (Connie) Cook of Rhode Island; sister, Cheryl Knox of Tampa, Fla., and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There are no calling hours or services planned. Memorial donations may be made in Mark's memory to your favorite veteran's charity. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved