Sgt. Mark A. Cook



Age 63 of Alliance, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 peacefully in his home. He was born on June 8, 1957 in Canton to the late Frederick and Diana (Simich) Cook. Mark was a 1975 graduate of Lincoln High School. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army where was stationed in Berlin, Germany from 1976-1978. He also proudly served in Operation Desert Storm from 1990-1991 where he was a member of the 350th Evac Hospital in Saudi Arabia. After his service, he worked for Republic Storage Systems in Canton.



Mark is survived by his sons, Mark (Lauren) of Akron and Matthew (Christina) Cook of Kirtland; grandchildren, Addison, Isabella, Charlotte, Benjamin and Grace, whom affectionately called him "Grumpy"; brothers, Donald (Jean) of Louisville and William (Connie) Cook of Rhode Island; sister, Cheryl Knox of Tampa, Fla., and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.



There are no calling hours or services planned. Memorial donations may be made in Mark's memory to your favorite veteran's charity. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



