Mark A. Sidaway
Age 48, passed away Monday. He was born in Canton, to Linda Ruby of Canton, and the late Ted Sidaway.
Cremation will take place and there will be no calling hours or service. Interment will be in Northwood Cemetery in Cambridge, OH. Arrangements by Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.