MARK A. SIDAWAY
Mark A. Sidaway

Age 48, passed away Monday. He was born in Canton, to Linda Ruby of Canton, and the late Ted Sidaway.

Cremation will take place and there will be no calling hours or service. Interment will be in Northwood Cemetery in Cambridge, OH. Arrangements by Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
