Mark A. Stanley

59, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 1, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish 883 39th St. NW Canton, OH 44709. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Full obituary notice will appear on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2019
