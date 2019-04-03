|
Mark A. Stanley ("The Hawk")
59, of Canfield, passed away in Youngstown, Ohio, on April 1, 2019. Mark's incredible sense of joy was such a light for all those in his
presence. His wide smile,
endearing kindness, perpetual generosity, and keen sense of humor will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Forever the social butterfly, he loved spending time with his friends and family, and he especially loved and adored his wife Kathy. He once told a friend he knew for a fact that Kathy was the only person who he knew really loved him for just him, and that he was marrying the only woman that he really loved and had loved for a while. Mark was born in 1959 in Sharon, PA to Richard A. Stanley and Catherine R. McDonnell. Mark graduated GlenOak High School in Canton, OH, and was team manager of the football team throughout high school. He attended Kent State University. After his early career at Technicom Printing and Publishing Corporation in Solon, OH, Mark owned and operated Tri-Country Dispatch in Canton, Ohio for 18 years. He also worked as a sales executive for the former JB Dollar, and most recently for Market Magazine in Canfield, OH. Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Richard A. Stanley and Catherine R. McDonnell; his step-mother, Jean Stanley; his brothers, Richard A. Stanley Jr., and James Stanley.
Mark is survived by his wife, Katherine Carlson Stanley; his brother, John S. Russell III; his sisters, Patricia E. Stanley, and Christina S. (Anthony) Morello; his brothers-in-law: Terry (Carol) Carlson, Chuck (Ellen) Carlson, Dave (Net) Carlson; his sister-in-law, Sue (Brian) Silvis; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish, 883 39th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the .
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 3, 2019