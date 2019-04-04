|
|
Mark A. Stanley ("The Hawk")
The family will receive friends on (TONIGHT) Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 6 p.m. to
8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish, 883 39th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the .
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019