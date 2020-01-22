|
Mark A. Votaw
58, of North Canton passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born November 3, 1961 in Alexandria, Va. Mark earned the Eagle Scout award and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a very active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Mark loved his family and church, and he had a passion for relationships with everyone he met. He enjoyed cooking and would never turn anyone away.
Mark is survived by his spouse, Lorraine Weinman; sons, Thomas (Amanda) Votaw, Jonathan (Sarah) Votaw and Chase Weinman; grandchildren, Joshua and Daniel Votaw; parents, Rev. Alastair (Holly) Votaw and Terry Hussey; brother, James (Andorra Bruno) and sister, Suzanne (Robin) Sparrow and his beloved dog, Chloe.
In honoring Mark's wishes he will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 349 Lindy Lane Ave. NW. North Canton, OH 44720 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. William Weidenbach Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church for the Habitat for Humanity project. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020