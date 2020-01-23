|
Mark A. Votaw
In honoring Mark's wishes he will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 349 Lindy Lane Ave. NW. North Canton, OH 44720 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. William Weidenbach Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church for the Habitat for Humanity project. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020