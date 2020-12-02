Mark Alan Hampu
age 61, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Aultman Hospital on Nov. 29, 2020 from complications of Interstitial Lung Disease. He was born on Jan. 8, 1959 in Alliance, Ohio. Mark graduated from Jackson High School in 1977 and then attended Stark State College. Mark lived in New Orleans for many years and owned his own construction company, GC Construction. He moved back to Canton in 2012 and went on disability due to his lung disease. Mark was a charter member of St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church. Mark was a very loving son. He was very thoughtful, caring and considerate. Mark was known for his keen sense of humor. He liked to watch sports, especially Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns. Mark also enjoyed taking care of his lawn and garden, but he loved his Harley.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, George and Anne Hampu of Canton; his sister, Lisa (Gary) Howard of Toledo, Ohio; niece, Amanda (Steve) Cirfus of Belle Chasse, New Orleans; great-nephew, Steven Cirfus; and three great-nieces, Addison, Morgan and Kamryn Cirfus. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; an uncle; and two cousins.
A funeral service will be held at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home on Dec. 5th at 11 a.m., friends may call two hours prior. Reverend Dr. Bruce Roth will officiate. Interment at Henry Warstler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church, 4600 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, Ohio 44178 or the American Lung Association
6100 Rockside Woods Blvd #260, Independence, Ohio 44131. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends and family may share condolences and memories online at www.ctcfuneral.com
.
