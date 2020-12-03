Mark Alan Hampu
A funeral service will be held at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home on Dec. 5th at 11 a.m., friends may call two hours prior. Reverend Dr. Bruce Roth will officiate. Interment at Henry Warstler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church, 4600 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, Ohio 44178 or the American Lung Association
6100 Rockside Woods Blvd #260, Independence, Ohio 44131. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends and family may share condolences and memories online at www.ctcfuneral.com
