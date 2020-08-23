Mark Alan Little



71, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Aultman Specialty Hospital after numerous courageous health battles. Mark was born November 9, 1948. He attended Lincoln High School. Mark worked at several local Nurseries and later at the Hoover Company. He moved to California where he lived for about 25 years. He worked at Farmer Brothers Coffee for most of his time in California. Mark enjoyed bike riding along the ocean and taking his dogs Amigo and Chico for rides in his vintage Chevy pick-up truck. After retiring, he returned to Canton and the home he grew up in. Mark was a passionate cook, loved old Westerns, sports, soap operas, and loved working in his yard and garden. There was always a big smile on his face as he gave candy to the neighborhood kids and experienced the holidays. He was a hard worker in all his endeavors.



Mark was a warm, caring, compassionate, gentle, loving warrior with a great sense of humor and a beautiful smile. He joins his parents, Bettie and Loyal Little; and nephew, Craig Leopold (his mirror image who he loved dearly). Mark leaves behind his precious treasures, son, Mac (who he loved and enjoyed spending time with); twin sister, Marsha Leopold (who loved and admired him unconditionally and will always be a part of her heart) and brother-in-law Howard; older brother, Gary Little (who he loved and was his partner in crime through thick and thin); sister-in-law, Pat; niece, Kim Leopold (who he loved and adored); niece-in-law, Serena; nephew, Cris Leopold (who he loved and shared his sense of humor); niece-in-law, Kim 2; nephews, Gary Little, Mark Little and Bryan Laney; great nephews, Clay Leopold and Perry Little; nieces, Jennifer Wolphert, Samara Laney and Sara Laney; and great-niece, Novah Lynn K. Mark and Marsha would like to thank the caring and compassionate Doctors and Nurses at Aultman Hospital and extra special warm hugs to the staff at Aultman Specialty Hospital who were amazing and were thought of as family as they treated Mark and Marsha the same. Marsha would also like to thank family and friends who offered their support and prayers for her twin brother, Mark.



