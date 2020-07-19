Mark Anthony Fabiano
age 60, died suddenly on July 11, 2020. Born in Canton, OH, he graduated from GlenOak HS, and Ohio State University & Master's Degrees from Ohio University, Wright State University and MFA George Mason University, as well as a PhD candidate at SUNY Binghamton.
He is survived by his daughters, Chiara Fabiano and Carmen Martinez (and her husband Scott); and sister, Gina Fabiano (and her husband James Fischer); and brothers, Michael "Tony" Fabiano (and his wife, Karen) and Joseph
Fabiano; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Jean (Guarneri) Fabiano; and aunts and uncles of the Amendola,
Patete, Guarnieri, Swanson and Fabiano families.
