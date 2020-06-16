Mark D. Engle
Mark D. Engle

A memorial gathering in celebration of Mark's life will be held outdoors, under tent, on Thursday, June 18 from 5 – 8 .p.m at 8200 Dueber Ave SW, East Sparta. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia OH 44663 (www.myhospice.org/donate).

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
8200 Dueber Ave SW
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
