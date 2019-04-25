Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Beitzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark David Beitzel


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark David Beitzel Obituary
Mark David Beitzel 1955-2019

Age 63 0f Canton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday April 23, 2019. He was born in Canton on December 31, 1955 to Calvin and Barbara (Sigurdsen) Beitzel. Mark was a 1974 graduate of Jackson High School. He was a self-employed contractor and an avid fisherman.

Mark is preceded in death by his father, Calvin Beitzel in 2011. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Beitzel; his brother, Keith Beitzel; his sister, Holly (Terry) Stewart; niece, Erin Hoagland; as well as his nephews, Brian and Danny Beitzel. The family would like extend a special thank you to Julie for all her time and care in helping Mark.

There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now