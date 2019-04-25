|
|
Mark David Beitzel 1955-2019
Age 63 0f Canton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday April 23, 2019. He was born in Canton on December 31, 1955 to Calvin and Barbara (Sigurdsen) Beitzel. Mark was a 1974 graduate of Jackson High School. He was a self-employed contractor and an avid fisherman.
Mark is preceded in death by his father, Calvin Beitzel in 2011. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Beitzel; his brother, Keith Beitzel; his sister, Holly (Terry) Stewart; niece, Erin Hoagland; as well as his nephews, Brian and Danny Beitzel. The family would like extend a special thank you to Julie for all her time and care in helping Mark.
There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 25, 2019