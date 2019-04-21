|
Mark E. Carson 1943-2019
75, of Jackson Township passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born September 30, 1943 in
Canton, Ohio to the late
Warren and Virginia Carson. Mark retired from Timken Company after 30 years of service. He was owner and operator of Reel Solution, a fishing reel repair in home business. Mark was a volunteer Fireman for Richville Fire Department for 10 years and was a member of New Apostolic Church in Massillon. Mark enjoyed going on vacations with his family, traveling with Linda, camping and fishing.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Michael J. Carson and sister, Linda Cambra.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda; children, Jeffrey (Michele) Carson, Michael Klapper, Dawn Klapper and daughter in-law Judy Carson; 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at New Apostolic Church, 850 8th St. NW Massillon, Ohio 44646 with a celebration of life to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Scott Hussing officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Mark's name to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW Canton, OH 44708. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019