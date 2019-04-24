Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Carson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark E. Carson

Obituary Flowers

Mark E. Carson Obituary
Mark E. Carson

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at New Apostolic Church, 850 8th St. NW Massillon, Ohio 44646 with a celebration of life to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Scott Hussing officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Mark's name to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW Canton, OH 44708. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome .com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.