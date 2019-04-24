|
|
|
Mark E. Carson
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at New Apostolic Church, 850 8th St. NW Massillon, Ohio 44646 with a celebration of life to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Scott Hussing officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Mark's name to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW Canton, OH 44708. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome .com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More