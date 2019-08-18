|
Mark E. Franzen
age 59, passed away August 11, 2019 in Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida, with his loving wife beside him, after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. Born in Canton, OH, on June 8, 1960 to the late J. David and Ruth "Toots" E. Franzen. Mark graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1978, Stark State College in 1980 and the University of Cincinnati in 1986. Mark enjoyed a long career as a Civil Engineer at Hammontree & Associates in North Canton, Ohio. He enjoyed water skiing in his younger years, and was always helping family or friends with house building projects. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, David L. Franzen.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Vicki Franzen; sons, Alex and girlfriend Heather Bialecki, Jake (Abigail) Franzen and granddaughter, Lila; stepmother, Ann Franzen; sisters, Nanette (Kurt) Goodenberger and Melanie Maltese; brother, Mike (Pat) Franzen; stepbrothers and stepsister, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., on Friday, August 23rd., from 5-7 p.m. Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at St Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton, OH, on Saturday, August 24th., at 11:00 a.m. The family would like to thank Dr. Benson of The James Cancer Center of The Ohio State University, Dr. Schmotzer, and all the nurses and support staff that cared for Mark. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The
James Cancer Center at Ohio State University online at: www.bit.ly/31AG4YG To share online condolences please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2019